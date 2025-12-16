Rob Reiner's son Nick arrested after parent's deaths
Investigators believe the Hollywood filmmaker and his wife were stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home.
LOS ANGELES: Rob Reiner’s younger son, Nick Reiner, was in custody Monday (Dec 15) after being booked for what investigators believe was the fatal stabbing of the director-actor and his wife at their Los Angeles home a day earlier, authorities said.
It was not immediately clear what charges Nick Reiner, 32, would face. Online records show he remained in jail on Monday. Police Chief Jim McDonnell said he is being held on $4 million bail.
Representatives for Reiner's family did not immediately respond to a request for comment and it wasn’t immediately clear if Nick Reiner had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Reiner, the son of comedy legend Carl Reiner, had long been one of the most prolific directors in Hollywood whose work included some of the most memorable movies of the 1980s and ’90s, including “This Is Spinal Tap,” “A Few Good Men,” “When Harry Met Sally” and “The Princess Bride.” Reiner’s death led to an outpouring of grief from Hollywood and beyond.
Reiner and his son's relationship
Nick Reiner, 32, the younger of Rob Reiner’s two sons, spoke publicly of his struggles with addiction. By 18, he had cycled in and out of nine treatment facilities with bouts of homelessness and relapses in between.
Rob Reiner said in a 2016 interview with The Associated Press that “I maybe didn’t handle it the best way. I listened to a lot of people who had a desk and a diploma. I didn’t really think about my kid and what he needed.”
Nick and Rob Reiner would collaborate on a semi-autobiographical 2016 film, “Being Charlie,” that included elements of their relationship and experience. Rob Reiner directed the movie and Nick Reiner was a co-writer.
“We didn’t go into it thinking this is going to be therapeutic or bring us closer, but it did come out that way,” Rob Reiner told the AP. “It forced us to understand ourselves better than we had. I told Nick while we were making it, I said, ‘you know it doesn’t matter, whatever happens to this thing, we won already. This has already been good.’”