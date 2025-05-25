Rescuers say 9 children of Gaza doctor couple killed in Israeli strike

GAZA CITY: Gaza's civil defence agency said Saturday (May 24) that an Israeli strike in the southern city of Khan Yunis killed nine children of a pair of married doctors, with the Israeli army saying it was reviewing the reports.

Israel has stepped up its campaign in Gaza in recent days, drawing international criticism as well as calls to allow in more supplies after it partially eased a total blockade on aid imposed on March 2.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said the agency had retrieved "the bodies of nine child martyrs, some of them charred, from the home of Dr Hamdi al-Najjar and his wife, Dr Alaa al-Najjar, all of whom were their children".

He added that Hamdi al-Najjar and another son, Adam, were also seriously wounded in the strike on Friday.

A medical source at Nasser Hospital, where Alaa al-Najjar works, gave Adam's age as 10 years old.