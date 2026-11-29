JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday (Nov 28) he would be willing to relinquish his role in a unity government led first by Gadi Eisenkot, the latest sign that the former military chief may be close to forming an opposition-backed coalition intent on ousting Netanyahu.

Netanyahu’s announcement underscores the pressure Israel’s longest-serving leader is under as Eisenkot wins support from potential partners that could hand him a governing majority or allow him to form a coalition government.

Netanyahu offered to go second in a rotation agreement with Eisenkot in a proposed unity government agreement between their two parties.