Prosecutors will charge Rob Reiner’s son Nick with 2 counts of murder in killing of his parents

LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles prosecutors said on Tuesday (Dec 16) that Rob Reiner’s son Nick Reiner will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents, which stunned their communities in Hollywood and Democratic politics, where both were widely beloved.

Nick Reiner, 32, is suspected in the deaths of the 78-year-old actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced at a news conference with LA Police Chief Jim McDonnell.

“Their loss is beyond tragic and we will commit ourselves to bringing their murderer to justice," Hochman said.

Prosecutors plan to file the charges, two counts of first degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murders, later on Tuesday. They will also include a special allegation that he used a dangerous weapon, a knife.

“This case is heartbreaking and deeply personal, not only for the Reiner family and their loved ones but for our entire city,” McDonnell said. “We will continue to support the Reiner family and ensure that every step forward is taken with care, dignity and resolve.”

The announcement of the charges came two days after the couple were found dead from apparent stab wounds in their home in the upscale Brentwood neighbourhood on the west side of Los Angeles.

Nick Reiner did not resist when he was arrested hours later in the Exposition Park area near the University of Southern California, about 22.5km from the crime scene, police said.