Rubio says Gaza should not be permanently divided as Israel conducts ‘targeted strike’

JERUSALEM: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday (Oct 25) that he does not envision a permanent division of Gaza, even as Israeli forces carried out a “targeted strike” on an Islamic Jihad member in the enclave.

Rubio told reporters aboard his flight between Israel and Qatar that an international stabilisation force would eventually enforce security across Gaza under the ongoing US-brokered ceasefire.

“I think, ultimately, the point of the stabilisation force is to move that line until it covers all of Gaza, meaning all of Gaza will be demilitarised,” Rubio said. “The Israelis have made it abundantly clear they have no interest in occupying Gaza.”

Under the truce, Israeli forces have withdrawn to a so-called “Yellow Line”, leaving them in control of roughly half of Gaza, where the United States has focused reconstruction aid.