UN official warns Gaza risks ‘lost generation’ as schools lie in ruins

JERUSALEM: Gaza’s devastated education system has left nearly all children without formal schooling for a third consecutive year, prompting fears of a “lost generation,” a senior UN official warned on Friday (Oct 24).

“This is the third year that there has been no school,” Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF’s regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, told AFP after returning from the Palestinian territory. “If we don’t start a real transition for all children in February, we will enter a fourth year. And then we can talk about a lost generation.”

Beigbeder described “overwhelming destruction” across Gaza, with 85 per cent of schools destroyed or unusable after two years of war between Israel and Hamas. “It is impossible to imagine 80 per cent of a territory that is completely flattened out or destroyed,” he said.

TEMPORARY CLASSROOMS, LITTLE LEARNING

A US-brokered ceasefire earlier this month allowed UNICEF and partner groups to reach about one-sixth of Gaza’s school-aged children in makeshift “learning centres.”

“They have three days of learning in reading, mathematics and writing, but this is far from a formal education,” Beigbeder said. Many of the centres are tents or metal structures covered with plastic sheeting, with children sitting on mats and writing on salvaged boards.

He said some 142 schools have been completely destroyed, 80 others require renovation, and 38 remain “inaccessible” because they are located in areas controlled by Israeli troops under the ceasefire.