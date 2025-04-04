Rubio: US is committed to NATO, but Europe must spend more on defence

SPEND MORE

In Brussels, Rubio brought some element of response on that.



"We do want to leave here with an understanding that we are on a pathway, a realistic pathway, to every single one of the members committing and fulfilling a promise to reach up to 5 per cent of spending," he said, adding that this included the United States.



"No one expects that you're going to be able to do this in one year or two. But the pathway has to be real."



A European official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the meeting with Rubio was "very reassuring".



"The meeting was not confrontational," the official said. "Just that allies need to do more. No bashing."