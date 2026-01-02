Russia blames Ukraine for deadly New Year drone strike

MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday (Jan 1) said Kyiv was behind a drone strike on a hotel in the Moscow-held part of Ukraine's southern Kherson region that killed at least 20 people celebrating the New Year, accusing it of "torpedoing" peace attempts.

The accusation came at a crunch moment, after weeks of diplomacy aimed at brokering an end to the nearly four-year war, and as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country was "10 per cent" away from a peace deal.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed, eastern Ukraine decimated and millions forced to flee their homes since Russia launched its all-out offensive in 2022.

According to the Russia-appointed governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, "the enemy" fired three drones that struck a cafe and hotel on the Black Sea coast in Khorly where "civilians were celebrating the New Year".

A building gutted by fire, piles of smouldering rubble and charred bodies were seen in pictures he posted on Telegram.

Kyiv has not commented on the allegations.

Russia's Investigative Committee said it had opened a probe into the attack, which had "killed more than 20 people and injured many more". The Russian foreign ministry said the death toll was still being clarified.

According to Saldo, more than 100 revellers gathered at the hotel the night of the attack.