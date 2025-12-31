Sydney welcomes New Year with spectacular fireworks
Countdown organisers held a minute's silence for the victims of the Bondi Beach attack at 11pm local time.
SYDNEY: Australia's Sydney began 2026 with a fireworks display held under an enhanced police presence, weeks after gunmen killed 15 people at a Jewish event in the city.
Sydney's annual New Year's Eve celebrations are known globally for their spectacular fireworks, with 40,000 pyrotechnic effects stretching 7km across buildings and barges along its harbour, including the city's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House.
Organisers held a minute's silence for the victims of the attack at 11pm local time, with the Harbour Bridge lit up in white and a menorah - a symbol long used to symbolise Judaism - projected onto its pylons.
"After a tragic end to the year for our city, we hope that New Year’s Eve will provide an opportunity to come together and look with hope for a peaceful and happy 2026," Sydney's Lord Mayor Clover Moore said ahead of the event.
The father and son gunmen are alleged to have killed 15 people at a Hanukkah event on December 14, Australia's worst mass shooting in almost three decades that shocked the nation and stoked fears of rising antisemitism in the country.
Traditional Christmas celebrations at Bondi were muted this year, and several New Year events planned there were cancelled.
Around 3,000 police, some carrying long arms, were deployed in the city during the main New Year celebrations, which typically attract over a million revellers.
"We have to show defiance in the face of this terrible crime and say that we're not going to be cowed by this kind of terrorism, and we're not going to change the way we live our life in our beautiful city," New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said on Wednesday.
Earlier, Auckland rang in 2026 with a downtown fireworks display launched from New Zealand’s tallest structure, Sky Tower, making it the first major city to greet the new year at a celebration dampened by rain.
South Pacific countries are the first to bid farewell to 2025. Clocks strike midnight in Auckland, a population of 1.7 million, 18 hours before the famous ball drops in New York’s Times Square.
The five-minute display involved 3,500 fireworks launched from various floors of the 240m Sky Tower. Smaller community events were cancelled across New Zealand’s North Island on Wednesday (Dec 31) due to forecasts of rain and possible thunderstorms.
INDONESIA, HONG KONG HOLD SUBDUED EVENTS
In Indonesia, one of Australia’s nearest neighbours, cities scaled back New Year's Eve festivities as a gesture of solidarity with communities devastated by catastrophic floods and landslides that struck parts of Sumatra island a month ago, claiming more than 1,100 lives.
The capital, Jakarta, will not ring in 2026 with its usual fanfare, choosing instead subdued celebrations with a calm and reflective program centred on prayers for victims, city Governor Pramono Anung said last week.
Makassar Mayor Munafri Arifuddin urged residents of one of Indonesia’s largest cities to forgo parties altogether, calling for prayer and reflection instead. "Empathy and restraint are more meaningful than fireworks and crowds,” he said.
Concerts and fireworks on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali have been cancelled and replaced with a cultural arts event featuring 65 groups performing traditional dances.
Hong Kong, too, will ring in 2026 without the usual spectacular and colourful explosions in the sky over its iconic Victoria Harbour, after a massive fire in November killed at least 161 people.
The city’s tourism board will instead host a music show featuring soft rock duo Air Supply and other singers in Central, a business district. The facades of eight landmarks will turn into giant countdown clocks presenting a three-minute light show at midnight.
Many parts of Asia welcome the new year by observing age-old traditions.
In Japan, crowds will gather at a Buddhist temple in Tokyo for a bell striking at midnight. In the South Korean capital Seoul, a bell tolling and a countdown ceremony will be held at the Bosingak Pavilion.