Return of K-pop phenomenon BTS sparks hopes of economic boost in South Korea

SINGAPORE: The Black Drum cafe in Seoul, adorned with BTS merchandise, is a haven for fans of the K-pop supergroup.

Business has picked up since all seven BTS members finished their mandatory military service last month, said its owner Kim Yong Sun.

“Our boys’ power has not faded - and honestly, I knew it wouldn’t. But still, this time was overwhelming. ARMYs had been holding back for so long,” she told CNA, referring to the official name for the group’s fans.

“Everything they held in during the three years the members were in the military - it just exploded all at once. It was so crowded (on the days they returned), I almost got crushed.”

The group’s reunion has injected fresh energy into parts of the South Korean capital, with fans from around the world flocking to places associated with the group, such as cafes and restaurants.

It is also raising hopes of boosting the country’s slowing economy, which has been weighed down by uncertainties over United States tariffs and domestic political turmoil.