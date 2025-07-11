Commentary: As South Korean artistes clinch prestigious US awards, what’s next for Hallyu?

SINGAPORE: In news that rippled through the global entertainment scene, South Korean musical Maybe Happy Ending scooped up six Tony awards, becoming one of the most celebrated Broadway shows of the year.

Hue Park became the first South Korean to win a Tony award. Park – who co-wrote Maybe Happy Ending with long-time collaborator Will Aronson – earned trophies for best book of a musical and best original score.

These wins have launched South Korean entertainment into EGOT territory.

EGOT is a label reserved for artistes who have clinched major awards across the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars and Tonys. These paragons of creative and performing arts, such as Audrey Hepburn and Barbra Streisand, usually hail from the West, but South Korea has joined the fray.

Parasite director Bong Joon-ho wasvthe first South Korean to win an Oscar, while opera singer Sumi Jo was the first to win a Grammy. In 2022, Squid Game’s Hwang Dong-hyuk and Lee Jung-jae became the first Asians to win Emmys for best drama director and male actor respectively.

It’s a little strange to think of a country “achieving” EGOT status, but South Korea’s achievement is particularly fascinating in the wake of the K-wave that has swept across the world.

Is Maybe Happy Ending’s Tony sweep a turning point for Hallyu? Is South Korean entertainment officially “prestige” now?