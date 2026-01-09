Russia joins Chinese, Iran warships for drills off South Africa

SIMON'S TOWN, South Africa: A Russian warship arrived off South Africa's main naval base on Friday (Jan 9) to join Chinese and Iranian vessels in military exercises that risk further damaging Pretoria's relations with Washington.

The exercises draw together several nations feuding with the US administration and come at a time of heightened tensions following Washington's raid on Venezuela.

A Chinese destroyer and replenishment ship, and an Iranian forward base ship sailed into South African waters earlier this week ahead of the week-long manoeuvres due to kick off with an opening ceremony on Saturday.

AFP journalists near the Simon's Town base saw the Russian-flagged corvette vessel pull into False Bay.

China is the lead nation in the "Will for Peace 2026" drill involving navies from the 11-nation BRICS group of emerging nations, which US President Donald Trump has labelled "anti-American".

The South African navy said it would confirm details of the vessels present later on Friday.