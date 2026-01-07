US seizes Venezuela-linked, Russian-flagged oil tanker after weeks-long pursuit

WASHINGTON: The United States seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker that was ⁠being shadowed by a Russian submarine on Wednesday (Jan 7), after a more than two-week-long pursuit across the Atlantic as part of a US "blockade" of Venezuelan oil exports.

This appeared to be the first time in recent memory that the US military has seized a Russian-flagged vessel.

The operation took place after the Marinera, originally known as the Bella-1, slipped through a US maritime blockade of sanctioned tankers in the Caribbean and rebuffed US Coast Guard efforts to board it. The seizure effort was first reported by Reuters.

In a post on X, the US military's European Command said the Trump administration had seized the vessel for violating US sanctions.