Venezuela oil deal angers China, pushes prices down

HOUSTON: Global oil prices fell on Wednesday (Jan 7) and China denounced the US as a bully after President Donald Trump's administration said it had persuaded Venezuela to divert supplies from Beijing and import up to US$2 billion worth of embargoed crude.

The deal was in line with Trump's stated aim of controlling the South American OPEC member's vast oil reserves after deposing its leader Nicolas Maduro whom it had long cast as a drug-trafficking dictator in league with Washington's foes.

Maduro's Socialist Party allies remain in power in Venezuela, where interim President Delcy Rodriguez is treading a fine line between denouncing his "kidnapping" and kick-starting cooperation with the US under explicit threats from Trump.

TRUMP: OIL MONEY "WILL BE CONTROLLED BY ME"

Trump said the US would refine and sell up to 50 million barrels of crude stuck in Venezuela under a US blockade as a first step in his plan to revive a sector long in decline despite sitting on the largest reserves in the world.

"This Oil will be sold at its Market Price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!" Trump posted on Tuesday.

Venezuela has not confirmed the deal.

Crude prices fell around 1.0 per cent on world markets due to anticipated increased supplies.

The deal could initially require cargoes bound for Venezuela's top buyer China to be rerouted as Caracas seeks to unload millions of barrels stranded in tankers and storage.

"The United States' brazen use of force against Venezuela and its demand for 'America First' when Venezuela disposes of its own oil resources are typical acts of bullying," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a press conference.

"These actions seriously violate international law, gravely infringe upon Venezuela's sovereignty, and severely damage the rights of the Venezuelan people."