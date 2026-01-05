US capture of Maduro tests limits of China's diplomatic push

BEIJING: China's top diplomat accused the US of acting ⁠like a "world judge" by seizing Venezuela's leader Nicolas Maduro to put him on trial in New York, with Beijing set to confront Washington at the United Nations over the move's legality.

Beijing follows a policy of non-intervention and routinely criticises military activity conducted without the UN Security Council's approval.

The US military's removal of the leader of one of China's "all-weather" strategic partners from his capital in the dead of night will be a litmus test of Beijing's assertion that it can play a role in resolving global hotspot issues without following Washington down the military route.

"We have never believed that any country can act as the world's police, nor do we accept that any nation can claim to be the world's judge," Wang Yi told his Pakistani counterpart during a meeting in Beijing on Sunday (Jan 4), referring to "sudden developments in Venezuela" without directly mentioning the United States.

"The sovereignty and security of all countries should be ⁠fully protected under international law," China's top diplomat added, in his first remarks since images of the 63-year-old Maduro blindfolded and handcuffed on Saturday stunned the world.