Maduro to appear in US court, Trump says further strikes on Venezuela possible

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was due to appear in a United States court on Monday (Jan 5) after his weekend capture by American forces, with US President ⁠Donald Trump leaving open the possibility of another incursion if the United States does not get its way with the country's interim leader.

Trump told reporters on Sunday that he could order another strike if Venezuela does not cooperate with US efforts to open up its oil industry and stop drug trafficking.

He also threatened military action in Colombia and Mexico and said Cuba's communist regime "looks like it's ready to fall" on its own.

The Colombian and Mexican embassies in Washington did not immediately return requests for comment.

The remarks by Trump came on the eve of Maduro's scheduled appearance on Monday before a federal judge in New York. Maduro was detained during a ‍military raid on Saturday in Caracas that drew international ⁠concern ‍and plunged Venezuela into uncertainty.

Trump administration officials have portrayed the seizure as a law-enforcement action to hold Maduro accountable for criminal charges filed in 2020 that accuse him of narco-terrorism conspiracy.

But Trump himself has said other factors were at play, saying the raid was prompted in part by an influx of Venezuelan ⁠immigrants to the United States and the country's decision to nationalise US oil interests decades ago.