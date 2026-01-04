Was the US capture of Venezuela's president legal?

WASHINGTON: The US captured Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in a military operation early on Saturday morning (Jan 3), culminating a months-long pressure campaign by President Donald Trump's administration that drew condemnation from some international leaders.

Maduro was on a warship bound for New York to face criminal charges, according to US officials.

Here is a look at the legality of the US action.

WHAT HAPPENED?

On Saturday, US forces attacked Venezuela and seized Maduro, who has been widely condemned as an illegitimate leader, and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Trump had been urging Maduro to cede power and has accused him of supporting drug cartels that Washington designated as terror groups, alleging they were responsible for thousands of US deaths tied to illegal drug use.

Since September, US forces have killed more than 100 people in at least 30 strikes on alleged drug trafficking boats from Venezuela in the Caribbean and Pacific, which legal experts said likely violated ‌US and international law.