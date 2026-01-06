Trump sends a message with Maduro’s seizure, but democracy takes a back seat: Analysts

The recent dramatic seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the United States has removed a long-standing adversary from power, but it has not delivered what many Venezuelans were hoping for: A clear path back to democracy.

Instead, experts say Washington’s priority appears to be leverage – using military pressure to reshape Venezuela’s behaviour, secure energy interests and extract cooperation from a weakened but still-functioning regime in Caracas.

“Rather than calling for elections to happen soon – as the Venezuelan constitution demands, or that the Venezuelan people would like to do – it seems (US President Donald) Trump (is prepared to) negotiate with (the current leadership),” said political analyst Ernesto Castaneda.

Any negotiations are likely to revolve primarily around oil – specifically access for US companies to Venezuela’s energy sector – added the director of the American University’s Center for Latin American and Latino Studies.

DEMOCRACY SIDELINED

Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as interim president on Monday (Jan 5), two days after her ally Maduro was captured and flown to New York.

Trump said on Monday that Venezuela would not hold elections within the next 30 days, distancing the White House from the country’s opposition figures.