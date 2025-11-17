Russia claims fresh advances in southern Ukraine

MOSCOW: The Russian army said Sunday (Nov 16) it had captured two more villages in Ukraine's south, where it has advanced in recent days as Kyiv scrambles to hold on to Pokrovsk further east.

Exhausted and outnumbered Ukrainian troops are struggling to fend off a larger Russian army as Moscow's full-scale offensive nears its fourth winter.

The Russian defence ministry announced the capture of two villages, Mala Tokmachka and Rivnopillia, in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

Mala Tokmachka is south-east of Zaporizhzhia city, and its capture endangers the nearby hub of Orikhiv.

Rivnopillia is in eastern Zaporizhzhia, where Russian forces now control territory to the north, east and south of the town of Gulyaipole.