Russia fires deadly barrage on Ukraine as it presses on key city

POLTAVA: Russia fired dozens of missiles and drones at Ukraine killing 12 people, Kyiv said Saturday (Feb 1), as Moscow claimed its forces were pressing in on the key city of Toretsk.

The city in the eastern Donetsk region has been in the Kremlin's sights for months, as its capture would enable Russia to obstruct vital Ukrainian supply routes.

The Russian defence ministry said Saturday its troops "liberated" the village of Krymske in Toretsk's northeastern suburbs.

Fighting in the nearly three-year war has shown no signs of de-escalating, despite US President Donald Trump's promise to enact a ceasefire within "24 hours" of taking office on January 20.

At least 12 people died in Russian strikes on central and eastern Ukraine overnight and early Saturday, according to authorities.

Eight of those, including a child, were killed in a missile hit on a residential building in the central city of Poltava, emergency services said.

They published images showing firefighters searching through the smouldering ruins of a building.