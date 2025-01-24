Trump says he wants to meet Putin soon to ensure end of Ukraine war

DAVOS, Switzerland: (Jan 23)US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Jan 23) that he wanted to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin soon to secure an end to the war with Ukraine and expressed a desire to work towards cutting nuclear arms.
In the run-up to his Nov 5 election victory, Trump declared many times that he would have a deal in place between Ukraine and Russia on his first day in office, if not before. His advisers now concede the war will take months to resolve.
"I really would like to be able to meet with President Putin soon to get that war ended," Trump, who returned to the White House on Monday, told the World Economic Forum in Davos by video link.
Trump also said US efforts to secure a peace settlement were now hopefully underway, but gave no details. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Earlier this week, Trump threatened to impose "high levels" of sanctions on Russia and tariffs on imports from there if Moscow did not reach a settlement.
"We'd like to see denuclearisation ... and I will tell you President Putin really liked the idea of cutting way back on nuclear. And I think the rest of the world, we would have gotten them to follow, and China would have come along too," Trump said.
In November, US officials said Putin remains within the limits set by the treaty despite his 2023 suspension of the pact that holds Russia and the United States to deploying 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads on 700 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), submarines and bombers.