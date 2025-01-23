Trump tells Putin to make Ukraine deal 'now' or face tougher sanctions

He added: "Let’s get this war, which never would have started if I were President, over with! We can do it the easy way, or the hard way - and the easy way is always better. It’s time to 'MAKE A DEAL.'"

Russia already faces crushing US sanctions over the war since invading Ukraine in 2022 and trade has slowed to a trickle. Trump's predecessor Joe Biden's administration imposed sweeping sanctions against Moscow's energy sector earlier this month.



But Trump - a billionaire tycoon famed for his book The Art of the Deal - and his administration reportedly believe there are ways of toughening measures to press Putin.



The United States imported US$2.9 billion in goods from Russia from January to November 2024 - down sharply from US$4.3 billion over the same period in 2023, according to the US Department of Commerce.



Top US imports from Russia include fertilizers and precious metals.