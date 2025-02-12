Russia frees American schoolteacher Marc Fogel after four years

WASHINGTON: Russia released American schoolteacher Marc Fogel on Tuesday (Feb 11) following an unannounced visit to Moscow by US special envoy Steve Witkoff and he was headed for a White House welcome, US President Donald Trump said.

The release of 63-year-old Fogel, who had been detained in Russia since August 2021 and was serving a 14-year sentence, came as Trump seeks to improve relations with Moscow as part of an effort to secure an end to the war in Ukraine.

Trump told reporters that Fogel would visit the White House on his return to the US late on Tuesday, and White House national security adviser Mike Waltz said he would also be reunited Tuesday night with his family, who celebrated the news.

On a plane home, Fogel, who is from Pennsylvania, was shown with a raised glass, a cheese plate and his US passport in a photo posted on social media by Trump's chief hostage envoy Adam Boehler.

Asked what the United States gave up in exchange for Fogel, Trump said: "Not much" and called the release a show of good faith from the Russians.

"We were treated very nicely by Russia. Actually, I hope that's the beginning of a relationship where we can end that (Ukraine) war and millions of people can stop being killed," Trump said.