Labour-starved Russia seeks Indian workers as Delhi demands safety guarantees ahead of Putin-Modi talks

LABOUR MOBILITY PUSH

Both sides, which are hoping to deliver a message of unity, view labour mobility as a mutually beneficial avenue of cooperation.

For Russia, it helps address an acute shortage of skilled workers. For India, it opens a new frontier for employment.

More than 70,000 Indian nationals are expected to be formally employed in Russia by the end of the year under new quotas. Sectors seeking talent include construction, textiles and high-tech machinery.

Reports indicate that Russia’s Ural region – the country’s heavy industrial heartland – is particularly keen on attracting Indian workers.

However, analysts believe Moscow will need to offer safer working conditions and more competitive salaries to succeed.

This comes as destinations such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, along with emerging markets like Japan and Israel, are aggressively courting Indian labour.

“Russia has not been one of the primary destinations for Indian middle classes,” said Harsh V Pant, vice president of foreign policy at think-tank Observer Research Foundation.

“I think it will be incumbent on Russia to, in some ways, provide those incentives that would be required for this kind of mobility to work because other countries are doing that,” he added.

“So there is also competition among major countries in the world at the moment and among India’s partners.”