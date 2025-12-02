Russia's Putin seeks to boost energy, defence exports with India visit

NEW DELHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin starts a two-day visit to India from Thursday (Dec 4), pitching for more sales of Russian oil, missile systems and fighter jets in a bid to restore energy and defence ties hit by United States pressure on the South Asian nation.

Russia has supplied arms to India for decades, with New Delhi emerging as its top buyer of seaborne oil despite Western sanctions after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

But India's crude imports are set to hit a three-year low this month, after the tightening of sanctions on Russia that coincide with its growing purchases of US oil and gas.

On his first visit in four years to the Indian capital for a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin will be accompanied by his defence minister, Andrei Belousov, and a wide-ranging delegation from business and industry.

"Putin's visit offers an opportunity for Delhi to reassert the strength of its special relationship with Moscow, despite recent developments, and make headway in new arms deals," said Michael Kugelman of the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington.

New initiatives were likely to be announced, he added, even if they mostly related to low-hanging fruit in ties.