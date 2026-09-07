Russia, North Korea open first road bridge across border

MOSCOW: Russia and North Korea held a ceremony on Monday (Sep 7) marking the opening of the first road bridge across their narrow shared border, as the two Western-sanctioned countries deepen ties amid the Ukraine war.

Russia and North Korea already share rail and air links.

The new bridge, which crosses the Tumen river, is designed to accommodate "a projected growth in freight and passenger traffic, allowing up to 300 vehicles to pass through it daily", the Russian government said.

"The launch of the first automobile route will further strengthen the connection between our friendly countries," Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in a video link at the ceremony.

Video published by the Russian government showed trucks from both sides crossing the bridge, as crowds lining the road applauded.