Russia flexes nuclear muscles as tensions rise with NATO

MOSCOW: Russia launched nuclear-capable missiles and issued nuclear munitions to some units on Thursday (May 21) as part of major nuclear exercises amid heightened tensions with NATO over the Ukraine war and drone activity in the Baltic.

Russia is conducting some of the biggest nuclear exercises in years, involving 64,000 people to drill its forces in "the preparation and use of nuclear forces in the event of aggression".

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov and top generals that the use of such weapons would always be an exceptional and extreme measure of last resort.

"Given the growing tensions in the world and the emergence of new threats and risks, our nuclear triad must continue to serve as a reliable guarantor of the sovereignty of the Union State of Russia and Belarus," Putin said in the Kremlin.

While Russia does not want to get involved in an arms race, he added, it will develop its nuclear forces and keep them on a sufficient level, including with new missiles and submarines.

Russia has the world's biggest nuclear arsenal with about 4,400 deployed and stockpiled nuclear warheads, while the US has about 3,700, according to the Federation of American Scientists.

China is the world's third-largest nuclear power with about 620, followed by France with 290 and Britain with about 225, the federation says.

Russia and China said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump's Golden Dome missile-defence shield plans threatened strategic stability.