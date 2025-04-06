Russia says Ukraine 'multiplying' energy attacks despite US-brokered moratorium

The governor of Russia's Volga River region of Mordovia said Ukrainian drones had struck an industrial facility. Media reports said it was an optical fibre factory in the region's capital, Saransk.



The governor of the Samara region, another Volga riverside province, said that a factory in the city of Chapaevsk had been attacked by Ukrainian drones.



A source in Ukraine's SBU security service told Reuters that the target was a plant producing industrial explosives and that the strike had caused multiple explosions and fires.



On Friday, a Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih killed at least 19 people, including nine children, local officials said.



Russia's Defence Ministry said it targeted a military gathering in the city, a statement the Ukrainian military denounced as disinformation.