MOSCOW: Russian authorities said on Saturday (Nov 28) that more than 1,200 Ukrainian drones had been shot down in a new night-time attack, with hundreds aimed at the Moscow region.



Ukraine also reported hundreds of Russian drones fired at several regions, with one person killed and five injured. Both sides have stepped up air attacks in recent months.



More than 460 drones headed towards the Moscow area between late Friday and early Saturday, the capital's mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on the state-backed Max platform. He added that 123 were destroyed as they neared the city.



The Russian defence ministry said that air defence forces "intercepted and destroyed 1,246 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles" in more than a dozen regions including Moscow.



The Russian capital is about 500 kilometres from the nearest section of the Ukraine border. Other regions cited by the ministry, including Volgograd and Krasnodar, are also hundreds of kilometres from Ukraine.



Ukraine also reported widespread new attacks.



Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia military administration, said Saturday that more than 700 Russian drones had been fired at the region over the past 24 hours, with one person killed and five injured. Russia's defence ministry said it had attacked military-linked targets.



Attacks have become more entrenched as the war closes in on its fifth anniversary. US efforts to mediate an end to hostilities have failed to reach any accord, except for prisoner exchanges.