Ukraine says Abu Dhabi talks with Russia 'substantive and productive'

"PREPARE FOR THE WORST"

On the battlefield, Russia has been notching up gains at immense human cost, hoping it can outlast and outgun Kyiv's stretched army.



Russian shelling of a market square in the frontline town of Druzhkivka killed seven on Wednesday, Ukrainian regional authorities said.



The CEO of Ukraine's state-owned railway operator meanwhile told AFP that he believed recent Russian strikes were aimed at cutting off entire regions from the rest of the country.



Following the first round of US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi last month, Ukrainians were sceptical that a deal could be struck with Moscow.



"I think it's all just a show for the public," Petro, a Kyiv resident, told AFP.



"We must prepare for the worst and hope for the best."



On the streets of Moscow, some were more hopeful.



"Everyone hopes, everyone is very optimistic about these negotiations," says Larisa, a retiree who said she had family in Ukraine and relatives fighting at the front.



"It has to end one day, everyone's had enough," said Anton, a 43-year-old engineer.