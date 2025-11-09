Russian attack hits Ukraine energy infrastructure: Kyiv

KYIV: A Russian attack hit Ukraine's energy infrastructure, killing four people and prompting power cuts in several regions, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday (Nov 8).

Moscow has in recent months escalated attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine, damaging natural gas facilities which produce the main fuel for heating in the country.

Experts have said Ukraine risks heating outages ahead of the winter months.

"Russian strikes once again targeted people's everyday life. They deprived communities of power, water, and heating, destroyed critical infrastructure, and damaged railway networks," Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said.

Russia launched 458 drones and 45 missiles at Ukraine overnight, said the Ukrainian air force, adding that it had downed 406 drones and nine missiles.

"In Dnipro, a Russian drone struck directly at a residential building; as of now, it is known that three people have died in the city. Sadly, there is also a fatality in Kharkiv," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Attacks forced emergency power cuts in the capital Kyiv and in the northern city of Kharkiv, authorities and energy company DTEK said.

They also interrupted water supplies in Kharkiv, where the mayor said there was a "noticeable shortage of electricity."