Russian aerial attack on Kyiv kills two, injures 13, Ukraine officials say

KYIV: Two people were killed and 13 others injured after Russian missiles and drones struck sites across Ukraine overnight (Oct 25), hitting infrastructure and residential areas, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday.

Fires broke out across Kyiv, damaging homes and a kindergarten, while similar attacks were reported in Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Sumy, officials said.

“These strikes were once again directed at our civilian and energy infrastructure,” Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on X, accusing Russia of trying to create a “humanitarian catastrophe” ahead of winter.

Ukraine’s air force said it downed four of nine missiles and 50 of 62 drones launched overnight but confirmed several direct hits on energy facilities and warehouses.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the latest assault underscored the importance of Patriot air defence systems, noting that Russia had launched about 770 ballistic missiles and more than 50 “Kinzhal” missiles this year.

Russia’s defence ministry said it targeted “enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex” and supporting energy infrastructure.

Firefighters in Kyiv battled blazes through the morning, with one 13,000-square-metre warehouse fire extinguished by helicopters.