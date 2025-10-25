Kyiv’s allies push for quick use of frozen Russian assets, US still reviewing missiles for Ukraine: Rutte

LONDON: Ukraine’s allies meeting in London on Friday (Oct 24) urged faster action to use frozen Russian assets to finance Kyiv’s defence, while NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said US President Donald Trump was still reviewing whether to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted “Coalition of the Willing” talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and allied leaders to discuss new measures against Moscow, including removing Russian oil and gas from global markets and bolstering Ukraine’s long-range missile capabilities.

Rutte told reporters that he discussed the Tomahawk missile issue directly with Trump. “On particularly the Tomahawks, of course, the president and I discussed that. The issue remains under review by the president and again, it’s up to the US to decide,” he said.

He added that it was up to each ally to determine which weapons it would provide, noting that the US “has been providing and will continue providing a wide range of weapons.”

EU DIVISIONS OVER FROZEN ASSETS

Starmer said there was “absolute clarity” during the talks that allies must move quickly to use frozen Russian reserves to fund loans for Ukraine.

EU leaders on Thursday stopped short of endorsing a sweeping plan to use hundreds of billions of euros in frozen Russian assets to fund Kyiv, amid legal concerns from Belgium, where most of the funds are held.

Zelenskyy has urged the EU to move faster on both long-range weapons and asset use. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said a solution must be reached “before Christmas Eve” to ensure Ukraine’s long-term financing.

Starmer welcomed the EU’s new sanctions against Russia but said progress on unlocking frozen assets “must come to fruition within a short timetable.”