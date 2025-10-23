Trump sanctions Russian oil majors, prompting oil price rise and India jitters

MOSCOW: US President Donald Trump hit Russia's two biggest oil companies with sanctions in his latest sharp policy shift on Moscow's war in Ukraine, prompting global oil prices to rise by 3 per cent on Thursday (Oct 23) and India to consider cutting Russian imports.

The sanctions, unveiled by the US Treasury, target oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil, and mark a dramatic U-turn by Trump, who said only last week that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin would hold a summit in Budapest to try to end the war in Ukraine.

But in his latest turnaround on the conflict, Trump said on Wednesday the planned summit was off because he did not believe it would achieve the outcome he wanted and complained that his many "good conversations" with Putin did not "go anywhere".

“We cancelled the meeting with President Putin - it just didn’t feel right to me,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “It didn’t feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get. So I cancelled it, but we’ll do it in the future.”

TARGETING ABILITY TO FUND WAR

Scott Bessent, the US Treasury Secretary, made clear Washington stood ready to take further action and was targeting Russia's ability to fund a war it launched in February 2022.

"Given President Putin’s refusal to end this senseless war, Treasury is sanctioning Russia’s two largest oil companies that fund the Kremlin’s war machine," Bessent said in a statement. "We encourage our allies to join us in and adhere to these sanctions."

Russia's Foreign Ministry called the US sanctions "counterproductive" when it came to finding a peace deal and said its goals in Ukraine remained unchanged.

Oil and gas revenue, which is currently down by 21 per cent year-on-year, accounts for around one quarter of Russia's budget and is the most important source of cash for Moscow's war in Ukraine, now in its fourth year.

However, Moscow's main revenue source comes from taxing output, not exports, which is likely to soften the immediate impact of the sanctions on state finances.