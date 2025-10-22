Putin-Trump summit on hold after Russia rejects ceasefire proposal

WASHINGTON: A planned summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has been put on hold after Moscow rejected an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, clouding efforts to restart negotiations to end the war, officials said on Tuesday (Oct 21).

A senior White House official told Reuters there were “no plans for President Trump to meet with President Putin in the immediate future” after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov opted against holding a planned in-person meeting in Budapest this week.

Trump had announced last week that he and Putin would meet soon in Hungary to push forward peace efforts, but Moscow’s refusal to consider concessions has stalled preparations. Russia has insisted that Ukraine must cede more territory before any ceasefire can take effect.

MOSCOW REAFFIRMS DEMANDS IN SECRET COMMUNIQUE

According to two US officials and two other sources familiar with the matter, Russia sent Washington a private “non-paper” over the weekend reiterating its demand for full control of the Donbas region, including all of Luhansk and about 75 per cent of Donetsk.

The document effectively rejected Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire that would freeze fighting along current frontlines. “I guess the Russians wanted too much,” a senior European diplomat said.

European leaders on Tuesday urged Washington to maintain pressure on Moscow to accept an immediate ceasefire with existing battle lines as the starting point for talks.