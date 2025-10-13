Zelenskyy warns Russia exploiting lack of 'attention' on war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lobbied his allies for more air defences on Sunday (Oct 12), warning that Russia was "taking advantage" of attention shifting away from the Ukraine war to intensify its bombardment of the country.

Diplomatic efforts to end Russia's three-and-a-half year invasion of Ukraine have stalled in recent months.

Moscow has meanwhile renewed its campaign of air strikes against Ukraine's energy grid, cutting power to hundreds of thousands of people ahead of winter.

In separate calls with US President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, Zelenskyy requested more missiles and help strengthening his country's "long-range capabilities".

"Russia is now taking advantage of the moment - the fact that the Middle East and domestic issues in every country are getting maximum attention," Zelenskyy said in a readout of his call with Macron.