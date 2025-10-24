UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting in London on Friday (Oct 24) that there was more that Western allies could do to bolster Kyiv's long-range missile capability.

Starmer hosted Zelenskyy at his Downing Street residence ahead of an in-person and virtual get-together of Ukraine's key backers in the UK capital.

"I think there's further we can do on capability, particularly ... long-range capability, and of course, the vital work for coalition of the willing when it comes to the security guarantees that are necessary," the UK leader said.

Kyiv's Western allies have raised pressure on Moscow as the war enters its fourth winter, with the United States and European Union both announcing new sanctions this week on Russian energy aimed at crippling its war economy.

EU leaders also took steps towards funding Ukraine's defence for another two years, although they stopped short of greenlighting a mammoth "reparations loan" backed by frozen Russian assets.

Starmer hugged Zelenskyy as the Ukrainian president arrived in Downing Street for initial one-to-one discussions ahead of the so-called "coalition of the willing" meeting, telling him this week had seen "huge steps forward".

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the Netherlands' Dick Schoof were set to attend the London summit, with other leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron joining virtually.

Earlier Friday Zelenskyy held another meeting with Britain's King Charles III - their third this year.

The Ukrainian national anthem played at the almost 1,000-year-old Windsor Castle west of London before he had an audience with the king.