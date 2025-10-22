Russian strikes kill four, cut power to hundreds of thousands in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region

CHERNIHIV: Russian attacks killed four people and plunged hundreds of thousands into darkness in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region on Tuesday (Oct 21), in Moscow’s latest assault on energy infrastructure ahead of winter.

The energy ministry said the regional capital, also called Chernihiv, and the northern part of the province had lost all electricity supply after strikes on power facilities. By the afternoon, power was gradually being restored to parts of the city, according to Reuters reporters on the ground.

A separate daytime strike involving about 20 Russian kamikaze drones hit the nearby town of Novhorod-Siverskyi, killing four civilians and wounding at least seven others, local officials said. The town, about 32km from the Russian border, suffered significant damage, though the intended targets were not specified.

CIVILIANS LEFT WITHOUT POWER OR WATER

In Chernihiv, residents queued to collect water from street cisterns and sought refuge in so-called “invincibility points” — tents equipped with stoves and generators to provide temporary heat and light.

“It’s hard,” said Nina Dymyrets, a 45-year-old nursery assistant sheltering with her two grandsons. “One child didn’t go to nursery because there was no power, another didn’t go to school because there were no lessons either.”

The region, which borders Russia and had a pre-war population of just under a million, has been repeatedly struck by drone and missile attacks in recent weeks. Frequent blackouts have disrupted daily life and left many residents struggling to stay warm as temperatures drop.

The neighbouring Sumy region was also hit, with local authorities reporting nine people injured in the attacks.