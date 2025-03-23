Russian attacks kill seven in Ukraine, officials say

Russian attacks killed a family of three late on Friday (Mar 21) in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia and four more people in the country's north and east, officials said.

Zaporizhzhia regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on social media the city had been struck more than 10 times, with a 14-year-old girl and her parents killed in the attacks and 12 people wounded, including an infant.

At the scene, rescue teams sifted through piles of debris amid the din of a buzzsaw, and could be seen carrying away at least one body.

"Russian terrorism continues to destroy families all over Ukraine," First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on X on Saturday in response to the attack.

Prosecutors in the northeastern Sumy region said late on Friday that Russian forces dropped at least six guided bombs on the village of Krasnopillia, killing two people and injuring at least two.

In eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, the focal point of Russian forces' steady westward advance, two people were killed and nine wounded in Russian attacks on Friday, according to governor Vadym Filashkin.

In the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, acting regional governor Yuri Slyusar said a Ukrainian drone struck the 17th floor of an apartment building, injuring two people. Air defences destroyed a number of drones, Slyusar wrote on Telegram.

In Voronezh, another southern Russian region near Ukraine, Governor Alexander Gusev said more than 10 Ukrainian drones were destroyed. No damage or casualties were reported.