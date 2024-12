Russian missile strike kills one, injures 15 in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih

Governor Lysak posted photographs of rescuers trawling through a large pile of rubble, recovering a person covered in dust and loading them into an ambulance.Kryvyi Rih is a steelmaking city with a pre-war population of more than 600,000.Its southern outskirts lie about 65km from the nearest Russian-occupied territory, and it has regularly been the target of Russian missile attacks throughout the war. Russia says it does not deliberately target civilians, although thousands have been killed since Moscow launched its invasion in 2022.