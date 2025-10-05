Russian strike hits train station in Ukraine, killing one and injuring 30

KYIV: Two Russian drones struck trains at a station in Ukraine’s northern Sumy region on Saturday (Oct 4), killing one person and injuring about 30 others, Ukrainian officials said, with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha accusing Moscow of deliberately targeting passenger trains.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the attack “brutal,” posting a video on Telegram showing a wrecked, burning passenger carriage and others with their windows blown out.

“This is one of the most brutal Russian tactics — the so-called ‘double tap’, when the second strike hits rescuers and people being evacuated,” Sybiha said in a statement on social media.

Sumy region governor Oleh Hryhorov said eight of the wounded had been taken to hospital.

“The Russians could not have been unaware that they were targeting civilians. This is terrorism, which the world has no right to ignore,” Zelenskiy said.

Russia has stepped up its airstrikes on Ukrainian railway infrastructure, hitting it almost daily over the past two months. Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians, although tens of thousands have been killed since the full-scale invasion began in 2022.