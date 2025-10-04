Russia's largest attack on Ukraine's gas production critically damages Naftogaz sites

KYIV: A massive Russian air assault struck several of Ukraine's main gas production facilities, officials said on Friday (Oct 3), in some cases causing critical damage as Ukraine prepares for a new heating season.



Russia fired 35 missiles and 60 drones at sites of the state gas and oil company Naftogaz in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions overnight, said CEO Sergii Koretskyi, adding the attack was the biggest of the war on gas production.



"As a result of this attack, a significant portion of our facilities has been damaged. Some of the destruction is critical," he said on Facebook, adding that there was "no military rationale" for this strike.



The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed its forces had carried out massive overnight strikes on Ukraine's gas and energy infrastructure, saying it had also attacked military-industrial facilities.