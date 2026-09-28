Russian strikes on Ukraine kill 8

KYIV: Russian strikes killed eight people across Ukraine a day after Moscow vowed to achieve its war aims "no matter the circumstances", authorities said Sunday (Sep 27).

Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine's capital in the fifth year of its invasion with Ukraine charging that Moscow is deliberately hitting civilian targets as the country braces for another tough winter.

Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi announced the latest deaths on Sunday, saying Russian strikes hit a children's centre in the northern city of Sumy, killing three people including a 16-year-old girl.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said three people were killed in night-time strikes on the southern Zaporizhzhia region and a Russian drone strike had killed one man in Kyiv.

Authorities in the Odesa region said a "massive strike" on the south of the Black Sea region had killed one more person.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said a woman and two 16-year-olds had also been wounded and hospitalised in the capital.

"The enemy continues to relentlessly attack the Kyiv region with strike drones," the city's administration said.

"Sixteen sites have been damaged," including 12 private houses in Kyiv's outskirts, as well as a warehouse and production facility, it added.

Russian strikes in the Odesa region damaged housing, a shop, a hotel, a medical building and a warehouse storing grain, said regional head Oleg Kiper.