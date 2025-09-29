Ryder Cup MC steps down after vulgar McIlroy chant

FARMINGDALE, New York: A master of ceremonies at the Ryder Cup stepped down from her role after joining in a vulgar chant aimed at Europe's Rory McIlroy, the PGA of America said on Sunday (Sep 28).

Video showed American comedian and actress Heather McMahan repeating "f*** you, Rory" to fire up home fans at Bethpage Black’s first tee on Saturday, with the chant even ringing through the loudspeakers.

"Heather McMahan has extended an apology to Rory McIlroy and Ryder Cup Europe and has stepped down from hosting the first tee of the Ryder Cup," the PGA of America said in a statement.

The New York crowd at Bethpage Black, where Europe have built a commanding lead over the United States, was expected to be vocal. But many spectators have launched verbal assaults at players.

At one point during Saturday’s action, McIlroy turned toward spectators who heckled him as he addressed his ball and used an expletive to tell them to "shut up".

After the match, the Northern Irishman was asked about the crowd behaviour, which included references to his personal life and reminders of past shortcomings on the course.

"Look, you know, when you play an away Ryder Cup, it's really, really challenging," McIlroy said. "It's not for me to say. People can be their own judge of whether they took it too far or not."

McIlroy this year became only the sixth player to complete golf’s career Grand Slam, winning all four major championships.