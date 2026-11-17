Saudi Arabia dismisses commander of anti-Houthi coalition: state media

RIYADH: Saudi authorities on Monday (Nov 16) dismissed the commander of the coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen, as the Iran-backed group advanced towards the seat of government in Aden.



"Lieutenant General Fahd bin Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Salman is appointed as advisor for military affairs to the Minister of Defence," the official Saudi Press Agency said, citing a royal decree.



It named chief of staff General Fayyad bin Hamed bin Ruqad al-Ruwaili as the coalition's new commander.



The announcement came a day after the Houthis advanced to an area around 60 kilometres (37 miles) from the city of Aden, the interim seat of the government.



Salman had been appointed to head the coalition's operations in August 2024.



In recent weeks, Yemeni government forces have suffered a series of back-to-back defeats.



Saudi Arabia itself has also come under sustained attack by the Houthis, who have struck the kingdom's civilian, energy and military infrastructure.



Yemen's war erupted in 2014 with the Houthis' capture of the capital Sanaa. In 2015, Saudi Arabia formed a coalition to fight the Houthis.



A truce was agreed in 2022, but fighting resumed over the summer and the Houthis launched a major offensive in September, throwing the country further into poverty and chaos.