Allies unite behind Saudi Arabia as more Iranian flights restricted

CAIRO: Saudi, Turkish and Pakistani military chiefs are to discuss help for Saudi Arabia as it faces attacks by Yemen's Houthis, while Iraq further curtailed Iranian flights on Friday (Sep 25), in line with US pressure, and an Iranian official threatened retaliation.

The Houthis have launched strikes on the Saudi-backed government in Yemen and repeatedly fired into Saudi Arabia, disrupting oil flows from the world's largest energy exporter, as part of a wider Middle East war that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb 28.

The military escalation continued this week despite a push during the UN General Assembly in New York to revive diplomacy to end the conflict, which quickly spread to Lebanon and the Gulf in March before escalating in Yemen in recent weeks.

With talks stalled and during a lull in direct fire by the US and Iran, Washington had shifted tactics to extend financial sanctions by targeting companies from third countries that do business with Iranian firms through "secondary sanctions".

Iranian airlines were barred from neighbouring countries including the United Arab Emirates and Oman on Thursday in response to new US sanctions, the first big impact of the shift.

On Friday, the three other Iraqi airports that operate flights to and from Iran joined Baghdad airport in suspending them, sources and state media said.

A flight ban, if sustained, could deepen Iran's isolation and worsen an economic crisis in the country, which is already facing a US blockade of its seaports.

Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader, accused regional countries of "alignment with America" for blocking flights.

"If Iran does not have the possibility to fly and receive airport services, then no country in the region will have this possibility either", he said in a social media post.