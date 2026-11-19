RIYADH: A skyscraper in Riyadh housing the headquarters of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund was damaged on Thursday (Nov 19), witnesses told AFP, as the kingdom reported new attacks by Yemen's Houthis.

Saudi Arabia has been battling a surge in attacks since fighting reignited over the summer in neighbouring Yemen's civil war, where Riyadh backs the internationally recognised government against the Houthis.

In the early hours of Thursday, AFP journalists in the Saudi capital reported a powerful blast had been heard.

Around the same time, civil defence authorities issued a warning for "potential danger" but said minutes later that the danger had passed.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis said it had "addressed a missile threat launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Riyadh".

"Initial assessment indicates the impact of debris, with material damage currently being surveyed," said coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki.

Witnesses later told AFP that Riyadh's Public Investment Fund Tower, which at 80 storeys is the tallest in the city's financial district, had been damaged.

"The facade is damaged across several floors, with windows blown out," said one source who requested anonymity. Two other sources confirmed the damage.

Standing 385 metres high, the tower dominates King Abdullah Financial District, which acts as a showcase for Saudi Arabia's economic ambitions.

With imposing skyscrapers, luxury shops and green spaces, the district also hosts the headquarters of the Saudi stock exchange along with multinationals such as Goldman Sachs.

Chaired by Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the sovereign wealth fund is one of the largest in the world with more than US$900 billion in assets under management.

It is also one of the main instruments for diversifying the kingdom's economy away from oil, plans which have been threatened by the latest fighting.