Saudi Arabia wants 'strong, positive' relationship with UAE after Yemen row

Yemen's internationally recognised government is a patchwork of groups held together by their opposition to the Iran-backed Houthis, who ousted them from the capital Sanaa in 2014 and now rule much of the country's north.



It used to be split between UAE and Saudi-backed figures, but after Saudi Arabia and its allies reversed the Southern Transitional Council's takeover and pushed the UAE out of the country, the government has been purged of most Emirati-backed members.



Saudi officials have accused STC leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi of fleeing to Abu Dhabi, where other separatist officials are also located.