Scottish police arrest 15 after anti-migrant protest clashes

GLASGOW: Police in Scotland said on Saturday (Jul 25) that officers arrested 15 people while responding to "significant disorder" after anti-immigration and anti-racism protesters staged rival demonstrations in Glasgow.

"Police Scotland has arrested 15 people while responding to incidents of disorder in relation to planned protest activity," the force said.

A large group had left the initial site of the clashes and were causing further disorder in the city centre, police added.

Officers made arrests for assault, possession of offensive weapons and other public order offences.

Unverified footage posted on social media showed scuffles between the two rival groups near Glasgow city centre. Officers, including some on horseback, intervened, with demonstrators on both sides wearing masks.

Anti-immigration group Unite The Clans Scotland had advertised a protest at Glasgow Green starting at noon under the banner "save our women and children" and "protect our future".

The Stand Up To Racism organisation held a counter-demonstration, saying it was opposing the far right in Glasgow.

Glasgow has seen a series of protests around immigration in recent years that have sometimes turned violent, a trend mirrored in towns and cities across England.

The city is currently hosting the Commonwealth Games.