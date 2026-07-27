Mass shooting kills three, wounds four in Seattle

SEATTLE: A mass shooting near the Space Needle landmark in Seattle killed three people on Sunday (Jul 26) and wounded at least four others, including a toddler, according to the police.

Seattle Police said one suspect has been arrested and they are searching for another following the incident at a food festival in a popular tourist district of the northwestern US city.

Assistant Police Chief Tyrone Davis said shots were heard around 6pm (9am, Monday, Singapore time) and "there were two people who we believe were shooting at each other". Two weapons were recovered.

There is "no outstanding threat to the community," he said.

Seattle Police said three people had died.

Police said on X earlier Sunday there were "multiple shooting victims" after shots were fired at the Seattle Center.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson said State Patrol SWAT officers had been deployed to assist local police.

"My prayers are with the families of the victims, and the responders as they work to keep people safe," he said on X.